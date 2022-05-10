Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Squarespace Inc. provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Shares of Squarespace stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39. Squarespace has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $3,187,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,366,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,466,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

