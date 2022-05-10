SS&C Technologies (SSNC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ: SSNC):

5/5/2022 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/29/2022 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/22/2022 – SS&C Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2022 – SS&C Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – SS&C Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – SS&C Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.18 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

