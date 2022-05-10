SSR Mining Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$26.22 on Tuesday. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bankshares cut shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

