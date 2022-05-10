SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. 113,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,046. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.27. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

