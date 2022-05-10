St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655.78 ($20.41).

STJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.85) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,750 ($21.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,767 ($21.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.78), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($469,044.01). Also, insider Andrew Croft acquired 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,418.64).

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 1,181.50 ($14.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,365.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,501.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.50. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.48).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

