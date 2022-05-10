Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

SMP opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.