Standex International Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

SXI opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. Standex International has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $145,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

