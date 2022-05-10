Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.69.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $118.90 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.34.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

