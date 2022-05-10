Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.44. 9,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,329. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $118.90 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.69.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 773,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,878 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,413,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 489.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

