Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle stock opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Stericycle by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

