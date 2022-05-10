Stericycle (SRCL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL):

4/29/2022 – Stericycle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $63.00.

4/27/2022 – Stericycle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Stericycle have declined over the past year, partly due to lower-than-expected earnings performance in the past three quarters. Consistent reduction in price and inability to raise prices can reduce the company's earnings. Vast international presence exposes the company to risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Also, high debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Despite such headwinds, Stericycle continues to progress well with its multiyear Business Transformation initiatives, aimed at improving long-term operational and financial performances. The company is focused on increasing its market share and geographic base through strategic acquisitions. The company has strong customer relationships, which include long-term contracts ranging from three to five years.”

4/21/2022 – Stericycle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/19/2022 – Stericycle had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

4/13/2022 – Stericycle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Stericycle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2022 – Stericycle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 384,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

