Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sterling Check updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,298. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Check by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,458,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,914,000 after purchasing an additional 758,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Sterling Check during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sterling Check from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

Sterling Check Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.