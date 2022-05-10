Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.55-$0.57 EPS.

Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.11 ($0.12) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €13.99 ($14.73). The stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.87 ($14.60) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($30.72). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.62.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

STVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.44 ($25.72).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,079,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.