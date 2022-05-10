Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($25.72).

Stevanato Group stock traded up €0.35 ($0.37) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €14.45 ($15.21). 15,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,252. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.87 ($14.60) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($30.72). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 364,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 151,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

