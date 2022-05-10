Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $49.18 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.73. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.