Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target to C$24.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CURLF. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

CURLF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,853. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.92.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

