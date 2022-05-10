Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Price Target to C$0.40

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PGM. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 457,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,508. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.43. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.36. The company has a market cap of C$89.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

