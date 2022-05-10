Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target to C$0.40

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

LRTNF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,855. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.