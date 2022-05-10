Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$5.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.20 to C$5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.87. 493,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,125. The firm has a market capitalization of C$653.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88. Also, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

