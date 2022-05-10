Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (ABC, ACB, ACHL, ACM, ADDYY, AES, AGL, AHEXY, AHT, ALB)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 10th:

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,950 ($24.04) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price trimmed by ATB Capital to C$4.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $81.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68).

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €255.00 ($268.42) to €235.00 ($247.37).

AES (NYSE:AES) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00.

AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target cut by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $32.00 to $30.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $32.00 to $30.00.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $26.00.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 41 to CHF 36.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $276.00 to $300.00.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $140.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $202.00 to $208.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $272.00.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58).

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $19.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $17.00.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.00.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $229.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $5.00.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $94.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $17.00.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €5.90 ($6.21) to €6.40 ($6.74).

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $28.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $28.00.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $15.00 to $12.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $50.00 to $32.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $50.00 to $32.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($112.63) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $183.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €61.00 ($64.21) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $71.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $10.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $43.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $50.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $52.00 to $34.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $38.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $40.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $95.00 to $75.00.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $75.00.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $43.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $275.00 to $300.00.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $41.00 to $36.00.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $225.00 to $160.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $193.00 to $174.00.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $9.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $171.00 to $168.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $99.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $80.00 to $65.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $44.00.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $15.00 to $13.00.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $64.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $152.00 to $150.00.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $23.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $21.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($77.89) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $55.00 to $57.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $117.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $120.00.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.50 ($12.11).

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $83.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $110.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $13.00.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $23.00 to $20.00.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $25.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $37.00.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $23.00.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €65.00 ($68.42) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $15.00.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $12.00.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $12.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $23.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $22.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $95.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $18.00.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $6.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $7.50.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $12.00.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $13.00 to $7.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $240.00 to $150.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $32.00.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.40 ($50.95) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53).

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. to €25.00 ($26.32).

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $20.00 to $15.00.

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,040.00 to 1,195.00.

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 425 ($5.24) to GBX 620 ($7.64). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $158.00.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $58.00.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $79.00 to $76.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $238.00 to $211.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $49.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $75.00 to $72.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $72.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $105.00 to $85.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $85.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $343.00.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $16.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $170.00.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $92.00 to $77.00.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $104.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from 271.00 to 202.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $95.00.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $15.00 to $10.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $28.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $600.00.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $21.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $33.00 to $30.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $49.00 to $31.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $40.00 to $34.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $36.00.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $28.00.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $2.00.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $47.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $300.00 to $135.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $95.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $220.00 to $150.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $110.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $150.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $118.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $110.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $270.00 to $175.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $275.00 to $175.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $250.00 to $120.00.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price reduced by HSBC Holdings plc from $293.00 to $240.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $110.00.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $25.00.

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from SEK 240 to SEK 230.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $350.00 to $300.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $165.00.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 95 to CHF 85.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $30.00 to $20.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $176.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $221.00 to $190.00.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $101.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $34.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $45.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $9.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $13.00 to $8.00.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $10.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $220.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $68.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $90.00.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc. from $18.00 to $13.00.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) had its price target reduced by Cowen Inc from $18.00 to $13.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.75.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $24.00.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $25.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $14.00.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $56.00.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €13.80 ($14.53) to €14.00 ($14.74).

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.50 ($16.32) to €14.60 ($15.37).

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $70.00 to $35.00.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 180 ($2.22). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €280.00 ($294.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €175.00 ($184.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $130.00.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $50.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $37.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $335.00 to $275.00.

