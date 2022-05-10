Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 10th (AF, AIR, ALV, DIC, DUE, ENI, EOAN, EVK, EVT, FME)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 10th:

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) was given a €4.15 ($4.37) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Get Air France-KLM SA alerts:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €178.00 ($187.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Airbus (EPA:AIR)

was given a €180.00 ($189.47) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($242.11) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) was given a €26.30 ($27.68) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €42.00 ($44.21) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.90 ($15.68) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.25 ($10.79) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €24.20 ($25.47) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €43.00 ($45.26) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($53.68) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €67.00 ($70.53) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €62.00 ($65.26) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €68.00 ($71.58) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) was given a €500.00 ($526.32) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €44.00 ($46.32) price target by analysts at Societe Generale.

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €115.00 ($121.05) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €126.00 ($132.63) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €300.00 ($315.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €330.00 ($347.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €291.00 ($306.32) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €330.00 ($347.37) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €110.00 ($115.79) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) was given a €97.00 ($102.11) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €199.00 ($209.47) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €27.00 ($28.42) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($27.37) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €138.00 ($145.26) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €137.00 ($144.21) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €6.30 ($6.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €8.00 ($8.42) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.20 ($7.58) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €48.00 ($50.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €102.00 ($107.37) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($31.58) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €40.00 ($42.11) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($32.63) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €31.00 ($32.63) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) was given a €96.00 ($101.05) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €36.00 ($37.89) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.