StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.84.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.