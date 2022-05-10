StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,210,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

