StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.
Shares of MGP opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01.
In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,210,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
