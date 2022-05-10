StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.61. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 295.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

