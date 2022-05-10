StockNews.com Downgrades Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) to Hold

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.60.
Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.76 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $94.95 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About Expeditors International of Washington (Get Rating)
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
