StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.97.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

