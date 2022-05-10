StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $16.50.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.