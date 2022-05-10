StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a market cap of $846.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,079,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 264,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 259,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

