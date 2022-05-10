StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03. The company has a market cap of $846.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 22.69%.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (Get Rating)
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
