StockNews.com Lowers KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Hold

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.40.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $318.87 on Tuesday. KLA has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after purchasing an additional 96,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.