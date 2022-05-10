StockNews.com Upgrades Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Strong-Buy

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARLP opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $123,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

