StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) to Hold

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CP. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of CP stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,543,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,413,148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,023,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,410.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 612.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535,155 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,337,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

