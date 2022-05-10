Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-$9.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYK stock opened at $229.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,269,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $339,562,000 after buying an additional 588,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Stryker by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

