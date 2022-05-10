Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SMMCF stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.47.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

