Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

SUMO stock opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $888.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.27. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.1% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

