Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.11.

Shares of SUI stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,812. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $157.21 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,077,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,609,000 after acquiring an additional 16,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

