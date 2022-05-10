Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $37.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.