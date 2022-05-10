Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE SU traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,997,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,148,000 after purchasing an additional 387,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

