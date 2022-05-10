Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.
NYSE SU traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,325,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
