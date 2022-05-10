Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. 945,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,911. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.