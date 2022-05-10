Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,243,000 after acquiring an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,144,419 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. 105,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,325,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

