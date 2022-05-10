Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SHO. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.71.

NYSE:SHO opened at $11.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,219,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,311,000 after acquiring an additional 572,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $98,289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after buying an additional 2,332,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,553,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

