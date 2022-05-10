Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGHC Limited is the holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. SGHC Limited, formerly known as Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

SGHC has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Super Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Group in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Super Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE SGHC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.45. 1,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,903. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44. Super Group has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.09.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Super Group stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Super Group makes up about 0.1% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Super Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

