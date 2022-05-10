SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts expect that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

