Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.73) target price on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 134 ($1.65).

SUPR stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.52) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. Supermarket Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

