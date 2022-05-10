Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,598 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 15,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,871 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,695,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

