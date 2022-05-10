Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $28.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 111.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. 86,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,945,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.35. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 2,354.41% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 7,519 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 357,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,218 shares of company stock worth $3,440,960 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.