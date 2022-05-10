Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.
STRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 27,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.
In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.
Sutro Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.