Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Issues Earnings Results

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 170.55% and a negative return on equity of 32.96%.

STRO traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. 27,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,669. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

