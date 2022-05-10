S&W Seed (SANW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect S&W Seed to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. S&W Seed has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect S&W Seed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in S&W Seed stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.