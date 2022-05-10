Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($107.37) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €113.00 ($118.95) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($125.26) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($123.16) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($131.58) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.70 ($127.05).

FRA:SY1 traded down €10.95 ($11.53) on Tuesday, hitting €98.40 ($103.58). The stock had a trading volume of 393,797 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €107.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €114.85. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($59.96) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($77.35).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

