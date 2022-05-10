Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $57,211.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

