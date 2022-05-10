Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS.
NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,771,000 after purchasing an additional 163,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,292,000 after buying an additional 376,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 775,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,976,000 after buying an additional 373,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,737,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.