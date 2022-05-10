Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

