Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 368.52%. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.14. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.
SYRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.
